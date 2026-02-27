Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $101.44

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.4444.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,486. This represents a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 234,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

