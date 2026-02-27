The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $204.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $896,811.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 272,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,516,261.79. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $213,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,840.18. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 27,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,297 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $212.65 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.