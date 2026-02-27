Oppenheimer Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $38.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 16.60%.The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $89,839.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,754.60. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $52,985.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,586.62. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 8.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

