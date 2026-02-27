CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $39.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.7708.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

In other CSX news, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,614.10. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $3,740,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 165,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,876.28. This trade represents a 35.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 188,123 shares of company stock worth $7,454,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 423,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSX by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $42.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. CSX’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

