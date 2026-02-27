Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MUD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 34,426,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,749,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.
Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bear 1X Shares (MUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUD was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
