Head-To-Head Survey: Medical Properties Trust (MPT) and Its Rivals

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) is one of 90 public companies in the "Real Estate Investment Trusts" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -12.59 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $463.71 million $16.35 million 26.59

Profitability

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.83% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -34.14% -18.20% -0.23%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 102.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 2346 4059 2396 22 2.01

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

