Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Raised to $27.75

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $23.50 to $27.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,331. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Paramount’s $31-per-share revised offer was judged by WBD’s board as potentially “superior,” which raises the takeover price floor for shareholders and opens the possibility of a better deal than Netflix’s $27.75 bid. Paramount PR

Paramount’s $31-per-share revised offer was judged by WBD’s board as potentially “superior,” which raises the takeover price floor for shareholders and opens the possibility of a better deal than Netflix’s $27.75 bid. Positive Sentiment: Paramount added deal certainty by offering deeper equity support (Larry Ellison backstop), which reduces financing risk vs prior bids and makes the cash offer more credible. That increases the probability WBD shareholders get a higher all‑cash outcome. MarketBeat analysis

Paramount added deal certainty by offering deeper equity support (Larry Ellison backstop), which reduces financing risk vs prior bids and makes the cash offer more credible. That increases the probability WBD shareholders get a higher all‑cash outcome. Neutral Sentiment: CEO/management comments have been conciliatory toward Netflix but signaled openness to Paramount after the board review — a pragmatic stance that keeps multiple outcomes possible. Deadline

CEO/management comments have been conciliatory toward Netflix but signaled openness to Paramount after the board review — a pragmatic stance that keeps multiple outcomes possible. Neutral Sentiment: WBD’s streaming business continues to grow (HBO Max near ~131–132M subs), partially offsetting legacy TV/film weakness — a mixed operational backdrop that limits conviction until deal outcome is clear. Variety

WBD’s streaming business continues to grow (HBO Max near ~131–132M subs), partially offsetting legacy TV/film weakness — a mixed operational backdrop that limits conviction until deal outcome is clear. Negative Sentiment: WBD’s Q4 results missed on EPS (loss of $0.10 vs. expectations) and showed ~6% revenue decline year‑over‑year, highlighting legacy-media pressures that weaken standalone business fundamentals absent a takeout. Zacks

WBD’s Q4 results missed on EPS (loss of $0.10 vs. expectations) and showed ~6% revenue decline year‑over‑year, highlighting legacy-media pressures that weaken standalone business fundamentals absent a takeout. Negative Sentiment: Netflix publicly declined to raise its offer and media reports indicate it’s stepped back, which reduces the chance of an extended bidding war — a development that could cap WBD upside if Paramount ultimately doesn’t top Netflix by much or if the process stalls. TechCrunch

Netflix publicly declined to raise its offer and media reports indicate it’s stepped back, which reduces the chance of an extended bidding war — a development that could cap WBD upside if Paramount ultimately doesn’t top Netflix by much or if the process stalls. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and antitrust scrutiny has surfaced (state AGs urged DOJ review of a Netflix deal), adding execution risk even if a higher bid is agreed — any regulatory hurdles could delay or derail a transaction. Reuters

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

