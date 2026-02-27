Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $139.71

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.7143.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Weiss Ratings cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 30th.

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $272,902.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 213,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,924,215. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Kinsella bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,587.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,821.50. This trade represents a 7.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,308 shares of company stock worth $4,236,500. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSI opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $160.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($1.26). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business had revenue of $538.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

