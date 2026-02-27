Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $409.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.75.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Transactions at AON

Institutional Trading of AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,238,569,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,850,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,048,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in AON by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,975,000 after buying an additional 4,387,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after buying an additional 173,722 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 1.7%

AON stock opened at $330.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.55. AON has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.