Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Major Drilling Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

TSE MDI opened at C$18.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$18.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, insider Benjamin Luke Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total value of C$163,200.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. Its geographical segments are Canada – the United States; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa, of which most of its revenue comes from Canada – the United States.

