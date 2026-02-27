V2X’s (VVX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $94.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

NYSE VVX opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. V2X has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.13.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. V2X had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $66,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,550,001 shares in the company, valued at $250,477,555.05. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in V2X by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $90 and initiated/maintained a “buy” view, implying significant upside versus current levels — a clear bullish signal for investors. Benzinga

BTIG raised its price target to $90 and initiated/maintained a “buy” view, implying significant upside versus current levels — a clear bullish signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes and press coverage highlight V2X’s Q4 EPS beat and company guidance, which pushed shares higher after the report. This momentum is reflected in headlines noting a gap up on strong earnings. Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Coverage notes and press coverage highlight V2X’s Q4 EPS beat and company guidance, which pushed shares higher after the report. This momentum is reflected in headlines noting a gap up on strong earnings. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its Q1 2026 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $5.67) and published FY2027 estimates, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. MarketBeat / Noble Financial

Noble Financial raised its Q1 2026 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $5.67) and published FY2027 estimates, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Truist reiterated a “Hold” rating on VVX, which is a neutral signal that may cap upside for some investors. Truist Reiterates Hold

Truist reiterated a “Hold” rating on VVX, which is a neutral signal that may cap upside for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted V2X among names that exceeded Q4 EPS expectations — additional supportive coverage but not a direct rating change. Zacks

Zacks highlighted V2X among names that exceeded Q4 EPS expectations — additional supportive coverage but not a direct rating change. Negative Sentiment: Despite some raises, Noble trimmed its Q3 and Q4 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q3 to $1.50 from $1.58; Q4 to $1.54 from $1.65), which introduces some near-term earnings risk and could limit multiple expansion. MarketBeat / Noble Financial

Despite some raises, Noble trimmed its Q3 and Q4 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts (Q3 to $1.50 from $1.58; Q4 to $1.54 from $1.65), which introduces some near-term earnings risk and could limit multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target modestly to $66 but kept an “underweight” stance, a cautious signal from a major shop that could weigh on sentiment despite the target change. Benzinga

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

