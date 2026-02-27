MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $422.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.1515.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

MDB opened at $336.61 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -386.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.56 and a 200-day moving average of $348.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

