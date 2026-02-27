St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,645.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

STJ opened at GBX 1,383.50 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 741.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,413.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,342.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 EPS for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

