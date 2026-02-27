Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MVBF

Mvb Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MVBF opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mvb Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Trading of Mvb Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mvb Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mvb Financial during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mvb Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.