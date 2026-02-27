Head-To-Head Contrast: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Claros Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $476.39 million 19.28 $320.54 million $1.55 26.54 Claros Mortgage Trust $187.83 million 1.75 -$489.07 million ($3.49) -0.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 67.28% 8.98% 6.83% Claros Mortgage Trust -260.38% -15.72% -4.84%

Risk and Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CareTrust REIT and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 1 3 3.40 Claros Mortgage Trust 3 0 1 0 1.50

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.75%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

