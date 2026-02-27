Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHFGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Entain has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

About Entain

Entain PLC, trading in the US over-the-counter as GMVHF, is a global sports-betting and gaming group offering both online and retail wagering services. Through a portfolio of well-known brands—such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, PartyPoker and PartyCasino—the company provides sports betting, casino, poker, bingo and esports products to customers in regulated markets worldwide. Entain’s platforms support multiple channels of distribution, combining digital technology with a network of retail shops in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Founded in 2004 under the name GVC Holdings, the business expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and the development of proprietary technology.

