Reviewing Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$96.94 million ($9.68) -0.58 Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 604.33 -$27.52 million ($0.39) -5.36

Profitability

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Athira Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -107.06% -89.89% Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -57.15% -52.76%

Risk and Volatility

Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Athira Pharma and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 1 0 2 0 2.33 Inhibikase Therapeutics 1 1 0 3 3.00

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Athira Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company’s lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.