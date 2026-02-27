Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.7407 and last traded at $0.7407. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7171.

Huaneng Power International Stock Up 3.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc is a China-based power generation company and a core subsidiary of China Huaneng Group. The company is primarily engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and related products through a diverse portfolio that includes coal-fired, natural gas, hydro, wind and solar power plants. It supplies electricity to regional grid companies and serves industrial, commercial and residential customers across multiple provinces in the People’s Republic of China.

Huaneng Power International operates a broad mix of conventional and renewable energy assets.

