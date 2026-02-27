Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $44.33 Average PT from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.3333.
PPC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Santander raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.
NASDAQ PPC opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $56.88.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim’s Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.
The company’s vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.
