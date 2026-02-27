Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

WZZZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Wizz Air to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Wizz Air Holdings plc, trading on the OTC market under the symbol WZZZY, is a Hungary-based low-cost airline group headquartered in Budapest. The company provides scheduled passenger air transportation using a single-aisle Airbus fleet, operating under a no-frills model that offers basic fares with optional ancillary services. Wizz Air focuses on cost-efficient operations through high aircraft utilization, direct sales channels and streamlined ground handling processes.

The airline operates a fleet composed primarily of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, serving more than 170 destinations across Central, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as select markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

