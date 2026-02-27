Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 6,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 32,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Perceptive Capital Solutions

The stock has a market cap of $112.98 million, a P/E ratio of 90.57 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 640,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 140,894 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

