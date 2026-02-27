Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.68. Approximately 6,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 32,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Perceptive Capital Solutions Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Perceptive Capital Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 640,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 140,894 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000.
Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile
Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.
