Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6% – What’s Next?

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) traded down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
About Pathfinder Acquisition
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
