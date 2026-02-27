Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Stock Price Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.61. 910,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 413,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of -2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

