Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.89. 126,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 180,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNLX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 492,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,920. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genelux by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Genelux by 66,161.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 236,196 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company’s programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux’s lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux’s pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

