Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.00. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.67.

Avantium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.06.

Avantium Company Profile

Avantium N.V. is a Netherlands-based technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of renewable chemistry solutions. The company focuses on the design of catalytic processes to convert plant-based sugars into high-performance materials, chemicals and fuels. Its core offering revolves around proprietary technologies that address both material performance and environmental sustainability, targeting industries such as packaging, coatings and specialty chemicals.

A flagship product of Avantium is polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a 100% plant-based polymer designed to replace conventional polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in applications including bottles, films and fibers.

