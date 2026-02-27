Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.93. Approximately 87,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.84.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS: RGDCF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Corvette Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, where it is advancing exploration programs aimed at defining high‐grade, spodumene‐rich lithium resources for the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

At the Corvette Project, Patriot Battery Metals has conducted systematic drilling, geological mapping and sampling programs to expand known mineralization and assess the project’s metallurgical characteristics.

