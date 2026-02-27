Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) PT at $13.67

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3,047.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.

