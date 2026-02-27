Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Cut to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James Financial currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.15.

TSE:WCP opened at C$13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.27. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$13.98. The firm has a market cap of C$16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

