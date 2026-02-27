TD Cowen Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $480.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Arete Research set a $706.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $381.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of -302.46, a PEG ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.88 and a 200-day moving average of $469.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,545,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,989,000 after buying an additional 659,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing‑resistant, risk‑aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI‑accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Article Title

New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing‑resistant, risk‑aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI‑accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Article Title

Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Positive Sentiment: Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Article Title

Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Article Title

Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Article Title

Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582→472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Article Title

Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582→472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal‑weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Article Title

Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal‑weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Negative Sentiment: AI vendor news sparked a sell-off — Anthropic/“Claude” announcements earlier in the week triggered fears AI could disrupt cybersecurity vendors, prompting rapid share weakness before the rebound. That remains a short‑term risk if AI narratives turn negative again. Article Title

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.