GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (NASDAQ:UBRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (NASDAQ:UBRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,588 shares, an increase of 270.6% from the January 29th total of 27,414 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF by 267.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

About GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $2.2162 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (UBRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Uber Technologies, Inc stock. UBRL was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

