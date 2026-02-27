Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 38,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WETH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wetouch Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wetouch Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETH. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wetouch Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wetouch Technology by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wetouch Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wetouch Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wetouch Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

