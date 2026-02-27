Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $625,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,767.83. This represents a 34.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean’s product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

