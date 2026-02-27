Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market cap of $76.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc, headquartered in Cullman, Alabama, is the bank holding company for Cullman Savings Bank, a community bank serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern Alabama. The company’s operations focus on traditional banking services delivered through a network of full-service branch offices and ATM locations in Cullman County and neighboring communities.

Cullman Savings Bank’s product offerings include personal and business deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, along with a variety of loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.