Oppenheimer Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $275.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $182.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.18. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,101.72. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

More Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.