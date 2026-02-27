Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.39. 363,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 576,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYRN

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $303.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 138.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 580.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1,825.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.