DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.96. 42,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 52,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 2.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 41.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker DOYU, is a leading Chinese live streaming service primarily focused on video game entertainment. The company’s platform connects gamers, content creators and viewers through real-time video streams, interactive chat rooms and virtual gifting features. DouYu’s service offers broadcasts of popular esports tournaments, gaming walkthroughs and user-generated live content, catering to a broad audience of gaming enthusiasts.
In addition to gaming streams, DouYu has expanded its offerings to include non-gaming content such as talent shows, lifestyle programs and professional esports events, enabling a diversified content mix.
