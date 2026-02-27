SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.6658 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,187,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SBEA. As a blank‐check vehicle, it does not currently conduct any operations of its own; instead, it was formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company was sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm with a value‐oriented approach, and Engaged Capital, an activist investment manager focused on operational improvement.

