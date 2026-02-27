Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Posts Earnings Results

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Privia Health Group’s conference call:

Strong 2025 financial performance — Privia reported Adjusted EBITDA up 38.8% to $125.5 million, Practice Collections up 16.9% to $3.47 billion, and Care Margin growth of 14.4%, reflecting sizable operating leverage.

— Privia reported Adjusted EBITDA up 38.8% to $125.5 million, Practice Collections up 16.9% to $3.47 billion, and Care Margin growth of 14.4%, reflecting sizable operating leverage. Scale and network growth — Implemented providers rose 12.3% to 5,380 and attributed lives increased 22.7% to 1.54 million; the company also closed the Evolent ACO deal (adding ~120k lives) and entered Arizona with IMS.

— Implemented providers rose 12.3% to 5,380 and attributed lives increased 22.7% to 1.54 million; the company also closed the Evolent ACO deal (adding ~120k lives) and entered Arizona with IMS. Strong cash generation and balance sheet — Privia converted 130% of EBITDA to free cash flow in 2025, deployed $180 million on transactions, finished 2025 with ~$480 million cash and no debt, and expects ~80% EBITDA-to-FCF conversion and ~ $600 million cash by end-2026 (assumes no new BD).

— Privia converted 130% of EBITDA to free cash flow in 2025, deployed $180 million on transactions, finished 2025 with ~$480 million cash and no debt, and expects ~80% EBITDA-to-FCF conversion and ~ $600 million cash by end-2026 (assumes no new BD). 2026 guidance — Management guides to roughly 19.5% Adjusted EBITDA growth to a $150 million midpoint, implemented providers of ~5,950, ~1.58 million attributed lives, Practice Collections growth of ~6.6%, and Care Margin growth of ~13% at the midpoints.

— Management guides to roughly 19.5% Adjusted EBITDA growth to a $150 million midpoint, implemented providers of ~5,950, ~1.58 million attributed lives, Practice Collections growth of ~6.6%, and Care Margin growth of ~13% at the midpoints. Key risks and near-term headwinds — Privia will become a full cash taxpayer in 2026 (pressuring FCF conversion versus 2025), and results remain exposed to payer dynamics, shared-savings variability and other forward-looking risks the company highlighted.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 10.0%

Privia Health Group stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,617. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Privia Health Group this week:

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $341,311.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,381.88. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $597,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,912.27. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,213,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 350,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

