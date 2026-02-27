Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 164,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 118,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 6.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 4.35.

Get Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares by 239.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.