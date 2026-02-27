Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.5275 and last traded at $86.15. Approximately 1,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84.

Kerry Group is a global food ingredients and flavors company that develops, manufactures and supplies taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through two main divisions: Taste & Nutrition, which provides flavors, specialty ingredients and integrated systems to food and drink manufacturers, and Consumer Foods, which offers branded cheese, meats and convenience foods in selected markets. Its product portfolio spans savory and sweet taste systems, dairy and plant-based ingredients, culinary seasonings, bakery and beverage solutions.

Since its founding in 1972 by a group of dairy farmers in County Kerry, Ireland, Kerry Group has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of food ingredients.

