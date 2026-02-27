Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.89. 2,074,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Draganfly Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) is a Canadian-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone systems for commercial, industrial and government applications. The company designs and produces a range of aerial platforms, including quadcopters, hexacopters and fixed-wing drones equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal and multispectral sensors. Draganfly’s integrated solutions combine hardware, software and data services to support site inspection, public safety, search and rescue, precision agriculture and environmental monitoring.

Founded in 1998 by Zenon Dragan, Draganfly introduced one of the world’s first commercial helicopter drones and has maintained its head office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

