Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Price Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Kainos Group PLC (OTCMKTS: KNNNF) is a Northern Ireland–based digital services and software company that specializes in helping public sector and commercial clients transform their operations through cloud computing, digital platforms and bespoke application development. The company’s core offerings encompass end-to-end consultancy—from strategy and design through to build, deployment and ongoing managed services—enabling organizations to modernize legacy systems and deliver enhanced user experiences.

The business is organized around two primary practices.

