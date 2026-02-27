Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 324,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 365,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 3.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company strategically positioned in three prolific mining regions: James Bay, Quebec; the Golden Triangle, British Columbia; and the Kitikmeot Region Nunavut. Its projects include Eau Claire, Homestake Ridge, Committee Bay, Eleonore South JV, and Gibson MacQuoid.

