Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Daniel Sajkowski Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Daniel Sajkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,882.94. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Calumet Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $28.54 on Friday. Calumet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of ($3,098.50) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Calumet's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), a meaningful beat that reduced downside surprise and supported the stock.

FY2025 results show improved financial health — management reported Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M for 2025, $222M of recourse debt reduction, roughly $100M of cost reductions driving strong free cash flow, and a planned Montana Renewables MaxSAF®150 expansion on track for Q2 2026 — items investors view as de-risking and growth-enabling.

Pre-earnings coverage and analyst preview pieces circulated ahead of the release, providing context but no new company guidance; these helped set expectations that the market digested before the beat.

Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple share sales over recent months (several tranches), materially reducing his stake; such sales can be interpreted negatively by investors even if for personal/liquidity reasons.

Rising short interest — short positions rose to ~6.97M shares (roughly 8.4% short of the float) with a ~4.4 days-to-cover figure, increasing the potential for continued selling pressure or volatility. (Data reported 2/13–2/25)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet

Here are the key news stories impacting Calumet this week:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Calumet by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Calumet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Calumet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Calumet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

