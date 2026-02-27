Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Director James Farley, Jr. Sells 6,454 Shares

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) Director James Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $120,754.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,195.55. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 590.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.67 (from $0.59), a small upbeat signal on mid‑term profitability expectations. This is one of the few upward revisions in the Zacks note.

Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.67 (from $0.59), a small upbeat signal on mid‑term profitability expectations. This is one of the few upward revisions in the Zacks note. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published FY2028 EPS guidance of $2.24 and reiterated a set of multi‑quarter estimates that provide a roadmap for recovery beyond FY2026–FY2027, but these are overshadowed by nearer‑term cuts.

Zacks published FY2028 EPS guidance of $2.24 and reiterated a set of multi‑quarter estimates that provide a roadmap for recovery beyond FY2026–FY2027, but these are overshadowed by nearer‑term cuts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near‑term estimates sharply — Q1 2026 to $0.56 (from $1.27), Q3 2026 to $0.43 (from $0.74), Q4 2026 to ($1.06) (from ($0.32)), Q2 2027 to $1.10 (from $1.35), and lowered FY2026 to $0.66 (from $2.42) and FY2027 to $2.20 (from $2.95). Zacks also reduced its Q4 2027 forecast to ($1.02). The broad pattern of downward revisions and a continued “Strong Sell” rating is a clear negative for sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near‑term estimates sharply — Q1 2026 to $0.56 (from $1.27), Q3 2026 to $0.43 (from $0.74), Q4 2026 to ($1.06) (from ($0.32)), Q2 2027 to $1.10 (from $1.35), and lowered FY2026 to $0.66 (from $2.42) and FY2027 to $2.20 (from $2.95). Zacks also reduced its Q4 2027 forecast to ($1.02). The broad pattern of downward revisions and a continued "Strong Sell" rating is a clear negative for sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch reports HOG hit a new 52‑week low, reinforcing negative momentum and likely prompting stops and additional selling pressure.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

