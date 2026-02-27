Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading 9.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.2125 and last traded at $13.18. 336,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 468,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Securities upgraded Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LYSDY

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

About Lynas Rare Earths

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest‐grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.