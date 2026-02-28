OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) & Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Head-To-Head Comparison

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Woodside Energy Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.21 $11.03 million $0.02 104.50 Woodside Energy Group $12.98 billion 3.00 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OPAL Fuels and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 2 4 0 0 1.67 Woodside Energy Group 0 2 0 1 2.67

OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 34.57%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels -1.02% N/A -0.37% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats OPAL Fuels on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.