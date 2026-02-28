Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) vs. Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Head to Head Survey

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dragonfly Energy and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 1 1 1 1 2.50 Brother Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Brother Industries.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Brother Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $50.65 million 0.61 -$40.62 million ($31.00) -0.08 Brother Industries $5.76 billion 0.90 $361.54 million $2.88 14.15

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy -60.13% N/A -48.66% Brother Industries 6.19% 7.84% 5.88%

Summary

Brother Industries beats Dragonfly Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others. It also offers battery management systems for monitoring and controlling of battery systems and to protect battery cells from damage in various scenarios. The company provides its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brand names. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

