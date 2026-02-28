Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) PT at $21.50

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JonesTrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of 216.36 and a beta of 0.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.91 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,688.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

