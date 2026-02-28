UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $4.1550, with a volume of 56838439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Key Stories Impacting UWM

Revenue and volume beat — UWM reported roughly $945M in Q4 revenue and its highest quarterly loan origination volume since 2021, showing demand and market‑share execution that support topline momentum.

Quarterly dividend announced ($0.10/share; ~9% yield) — that payout can attract income‑oriented holders and provide a baseline of demand.

Analyst note roundups — recent analyst commentaries summarize mixed views after Q4; some maintain overweight/hold ratings while re‑setting targets. These pieces consolidate opinion but don't move consensus decisively.

Options flow spike — unusually high call buying was reported around earnings (large volume vs. average). This signals speculative positioning or hedging but is ambiguous for longer‑term direction.

EPS miss and weak margins — reported EPS (~$0.06–$0.08) came below consensus (~$0.09) and net margin/ROE remain pressured; earnings disappointment was a primary trigger for selling.

Conservative, wide Q1 guidance — the $650M–$850M revenue band increases near‑term uncertainty and left some analysts and traders disappointed.

Insider selling — CEO Mat Ishbia sold a sizable block (~632,874 shares on Feb. 25; SEC filing), which amplified negative sentiment despite possible liquidity reasons.

Price target trims and market reaction — Barclays and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered targets to $6.00 and moved ratings to market‑perform/overweight; the cuts and the EPS miss helped trigger a sharp intraday selloff (reports of a ~12% plunge and a new 12‑month low).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting UWM this week:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UWMC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.40 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $2,765,659.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 346,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,376.89. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,348,052 shares of company stock valued at $103,845,430. 87.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UWM by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,250,845 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UWM by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

About UWM

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

